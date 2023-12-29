Official count at Sun Bowl: 48,223 attendees witness Notre Dame vs. Oregon State clash

The 2023 Sun Bowl football game with Notre Dame and Oregon State in El Paso witnessed an official count of 48,223 spectators.

The official announcement was made over the press box PA during the game Friday, Dec. 29.

The record for the Sun Bowl game was in 2010 when Notre Dame beat Miami 33-17. The number was 54,021, according to Sun Bowl officials. Renovations to the stadium reduced capacity so that with the current configuration that record can't be broken.

Dec 29, 2023; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) drops back to throw the ball against the Oregon State Beavers defense in the first half at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Bowl score

The final score for the 2023 Sun Bowl:

Oregon State - 8

Notre Dame - 40

Sun Bowl stadium capacity

Capacity is officially 45,971.

Sun Bowl Stadium with the painted teams, Notre Dame and Oregon State, and sponsor logos before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

