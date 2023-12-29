Official count at Sun Bowl: 48,223 attendees witness Notre Dame vs. Oregon State clash
The 2023 Sun Bowl football game with Notre Dame and Oregon State in El Paso witnessed an official count of 48,223 spectators.
The official announcement was made over the press box PA during the game Friday, Dec. 29.
The record for the Sun Bowl game was in 2010 when Notre Dame beat Miami 33-17. The number was 54,021, according to Sun Bowl officials. Renovations to the stadium reduced capacity so that with the current configuration that record can't be broken.
Sun Bowl score
The final score for the 2023 Sun Bowl:
Oregon State - 8
Notre Dame - 40
Sun Bowl stadium capacity
Capacity is officially 45,971.
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Sun Bowl attendance: over 48K fans show up for 2023 game