It’s official! College Gameday headed to Notre Dame for Ohio State game

When you saw the 2023 college football schedule you probably thought there was more than an excellent chance that the Notre Dame home game against Ohio State would be showcased by ESPN’s College Gameday on Sept. 23.

Well, as much as most of us saw this coming months ago, its official as of Saturday evening.

Notre Dame, the first campus to ever host what has become ESPN’s traveling college football pregame show, will host another when the Buckeyes come to town. They made the announcement very shortly after both Notre Dame and Ohio State’s games went final Saturday.

It’ll be Gameday’s first trip to South Bend since 2020 when they were on site for Notre Dame’s win over Clemson.

Coming back to where it all STARTED.@CollegeGameDay will be in South Bend next week ☘️😤#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/j9vohCrvZB — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 16, 2023

Get ready. It’s Gameday.

Well, in a week anyway.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire