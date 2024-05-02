Official: Chelsea Gray signs contract extension with Aces through 2025

The Las Vegas Aces signed three-time WNBA champion Chelsea Gray to a contract extension through 2025 on Monday. Gray, a nine-year veteran entering her fourth season with the Aces, is a three-time WNBA champion.

“I love this franchise, this team and the city of Vegas,” said Gray. “It’s become my home. It’s my family’s home. I’m about championships and chasing history. We’re so close and we’ve created a trust, a bond and want the best for each other all the time. I get to play alongside some future Hall of Famers that love winning as much as I do. We’re chasing a legacy here in Vegas.”

Gray has won back-to-back titles with the Aces. She was drafted No. 11 by the Connecticut Sun in the 2014 WNBA draft. She was then traded to Los Angeles ahead of the 2016 season and won her first WNBA title that year. After five years in L.A., Gray signed with Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

“Chelsea Gray is definitely one of the top point guards in the world,” said Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams. “She is the consummate floor general of our team. There was no doubt about us wanting to sign her to an extension through 2025.”

The Aces will play a preseason game on May 11 against the Puerto Rican national team before commencing regular season play on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire