OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete Tosin Adarabioyo signing

Chelsea have completed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The club have just announced the news on their official website, although the move has been all but done for a few days now.

The 26 year old – who turns 27 at the start of next season, has signed a 4 year deal with the Blues after leaving Fulham after a successful spell just down the road.

As the centre back points out in some comments upon signing, this is a special moment for a youngster born just down the road:

“Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there,” the defender is quoted as saying.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

An important role to play

With Thiago Silva having left this summer, it was natural we would be on the lookout for another defender, even with a number of quality players on the books already. Tosin will face serious competition for minutes, but if last season’s endless injury crisis taught us anything, it’s that there will always be enough minutes to go around, especially with the team back playing European football this year.

Despite his relative youth, Tosin is a relatively experienced player by the standards of our dressing room, and will hope to slot in immediately under new coach Enzo Maresca, who will enjoy his ability to play cutting passing into midfield.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart were also quoted with their thoughts on the signing:

“We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.”