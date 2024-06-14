Official: Chadi Riad joins Crystal Palace, Barcelona set to rake in €9m

FC Barcelona will be going into the transfer window with a certain weight on their shoulders. The Catalan club remains as aware as ever of their financial restrictions, and working around them will be essential. However, at the moment, any kind of revenue that Barcelona brings in would be welcome.

Fortunately for the Catalan giants, not every sale needs to be made directly by Barcelona. Given that there are several players currently out playing for different clubs with sell-on clauses attached, Barça have a pathway to see them be sold by their respective clubs and bring in millions that they are simply entitled to due to those clauses.

One such clause has recently become quite profitable for Barcelona. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, 20-year-old Moroccan center-back Chadi Riad has been transferred by Real Betis to Crystal Palace, and that deal has now been made official by club sources as well.

As per MD, the deal in question was worth €15 million as a fixed amount and an additional €2 million in variables. Consequently, by including the €3 million that Betis paid to Barcelona to access the additional 50% of the rights to Riad, Barça are earning a total of €9 million in fixed amounts and an additional €1 million as a variable.

An influx of almost €10 million is no small generation of revenue from the sale of a former player. While this does not solve all the problems that exist for Barcelona at the moment, it is certainly a helpful amount that would aid the Catalan club in conducting business a bit more smoothly if anything.

On the other hand, the deal worth €40 million for Barça Vision is very much in motion. That particular deal could end up being game-changing for Barcelona this summer, and as a consequence of that deal going through, Barça can take some extra time before they have to sign the new agreement with Nike as well.