It’s official: Broncos will have a player wear No. 0 this season

The NFL adopted a new uniform rule this offseason that will allow non-offensive linemen to wear jersey No. 0.

According to the team’s online roster, the Denver Broncos will have a player rock number zero in 2023: outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Cooper became the first Ohio State player to wear No. 0 in 2020 in honor of “Block O,” former Buckeye defensive lineman Bill Willis. Ohio State gives the “Block O” number to a player who “exhibits selfless, player-driven leadership qualities.”

With the Broncos, Cooper will become the second player in franchise history to wear No. 0. Johnny Olszewski was the first to wear No. 0 in Denver in 1962. Nicknamed “Johnny O,” Olszewski was a two-time Pro Bowler who scored 19 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Elsewhere on the number front, newly-signed quarterback Ben DiNucci (No. 6), running back Jacques Patrick (No. 29), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (No. 62) have picked their numbers. Recently re-signed offensive tackle Cam Fleming will keep No. 73.

The Broncos previously announced jersey numbers for their draft class, undrafted free agent additions and free agent signings. Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy would like to switch to No. 4, but he doesn’t want to pay for the remaining inventory for his No. 10 jerseys that have not yet sold.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have already given away quarterback Russell Wilson’s old No. 3. Football teams move on quickly.

