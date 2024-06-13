Official | Brazilian defender Henrique leaves Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais and Henrique (30) have confirmed that they will part ways at the end of the month. The Brazilian full-back leaves OL after three years at the club.

Henrique, brought to the club by his “idol” Juninho, back in 2021, went on to play 45 times for the club. He arrived on a free transfer from Vasco da Gama and during his time at the Groupama Stadium, he was used mainly as a back-up option at left-back. That was certainly the case last season when he provided cover for Argentina international and World Champion Nicolás Tagliafico. Henrique, as a result, was restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

🙌 Merci pour ces 3 saisons à l’OL, Henrique.



Sur le terrain comme en dehors, tu as toujours été fantastique. Si Lyon sera toujours dans ton cœur, sache que tu resteras toujours dans le nôtre ❤💙



Nous te souhaitons le meilleur pour la suite 😘 pic.twitter.com/glh2WEGdm1 — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 13, 2024

His departure therefore comes as no surprise, as his contract with OL was reaching its expiry. The Brazilian confirmed his departure in an Instagram story on Wednesday evening, in which he thanked the club’s fans. OL then confirmed the news, thanking Henrique for his service to the club.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle