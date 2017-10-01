It’s official: Blues sign Upshall to one-year deal

He’s back.

After starting the preseason with the Vancouver Canucks on a professional tryout, Scottie Upshall is officially back with the St. Louis Blues, who have announced a one-year, one-way deal for the 33-year-old winger.

The news Sunday isn’t a surprise.

After spending the last two seasons in St. Louis, Upshall had most recently left the Canucks camp amid reports he was going to sign once again with the Blues, who will be without forward Robby Fabbri for the entire season.

Last season, Upshall scored 10 goals and 18 points in 73 games.

Per reports, the Blues also had discussions about free agent forward Jaromir Jagr, who sat out this weekend’s action in the Czech Republic while awaiting possible word on his NHL future.

