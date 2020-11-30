Official: Bills heading back to Arizona to face 49ers

What was once thought to be a most-likely case scenario is now official. The Buffalo Bills will have to change up some travel plans for next week.

Ahead of their Week 13 Monday Night Football contest against San Francisco, the Bills will face the 49ers (5-6) in Arizona, not in the Bay Area.

It was reported over the weekend that this was a probable scenario, but the 49ers announced the move, making it official for next week in a statement:

Here’s the release:

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. “The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games. “Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

The Bills will hope for a better outcome than their last trip to State Farm Stadium in this one. In Week 10, Buffalo lost 32-30 on a last second Hail Mary pass.

Santa Clara County. where the 49ers play, has new COVID-19 restrictions. Those banned all contact sports and mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away which is why the game’s venue has now been moved.

