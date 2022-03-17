Official: Bills bring back Jordan Phillips via one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills confirmed it.
On Thursday, Phillips signed a one-year deal with the Bills.
Phillips, 29, was waived by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. The Dolphins had originally selected Phillips in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.
His departure from Miami came with some off-field baggage, but that didn’t stop the Bills from claiming him on waivers.
In Buffalo, Phillips started to finally breakout.
His 2019 season with the Bills was the best year of his career with 9.5 sacks. Phillips turned that into a big three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals… but things never worked out there leading to his release.
Phillips was derailed by injuries in Arizona, a problem he never really had in Buffalo.
If Phillips’ healthy can stay positive with the Bills, he should once again be a solid piece in the middle of Buffalo’s defensive line rotation.
Stay up-to-date with all of the Bills’ movement during the 2022 free agency period with Bills Wire’s full tracker below:
