Official: Belotti joins Como in transfer from Roma

As expected, Andrea Belotti has officially signed for newly-promoted Serie A side Como, making his transfer from Roma. ‘I was very impressed by the project.’

It is widely believed the cost of the operation is €4m plus another €1m in add-ons.

A statement from Como confirmed the preliminary contract had been signed, only preliminary because the transfer window does not officially open until July 1.

Belotti has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Como.

“I chose Como 1907 because I was very impressed by the project presented by the coach and the ownership group,” Belotti told the official club website.

“When speaking with the coach, he shared his ideas about football, his approach to each game, and his mentality.

“This was crucial for me because the coach’s mentality aligns with my own. As I mentioned before, I think it is a very ambitious project with the right mindset. It has everything needed to succeed.”

Belotti begins again at Como

Il Gallo had spent the last six months on loan at Fiorentina, so this season between the two clubs he managed to score 10 goals and provide three assists in 46 competitive games.

The 30-year-old Italy international made his mark at Palermo before the €8.4m move to Torino in 2015 and remained there for seven years, joining Roma as a free agent in 2022.

This means the sale counts as pure profit for the Giallorossi.

Como earned promotion by finishing second in Serie B this season under the guidance of coach Cesc Fabregas.