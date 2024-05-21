It's official: Beaver Stadium, Penn State football to get $700 million makeover by 2027

Penn State football will be getting all of its $700 million home renovation over the next three years.

The university's board of trustees, as expected, voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve the bulk of the Beaver Stadium facelift − a massive expenditure that will re-make the West side of the 64-year-old building. The vote passed by a 26-2 margin with three abstaining, including former Penn State assistant coach Jay Paterno.

Work to add amenities such as premium seating and suites, new elevators and concessions, is scheduled to begin upon completion of the 2024 football season and conclude by the summer of 2027.

Penn State officials announced in February of 2023 their intentions for a large-scale renovation to the nation's second-largest stadium. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Pat Kraft have reiterated over the past year that renovating would be significantly more economical than a potential $2 billion re-build.

Penn State's BOT already approved the first $70 million chunk of funding for the project last May. That included design and consulting work, backlogged maintenance and ongoing winterization of Beaver Stadium in order to host a potential December College Football Playoff game.

The renovations will be funded through loans, fundraising, sponsorships and new premium seating options − not with tuition dollars, student fees or from Penn State's overall budget, Bendapudi said.

Penn State officials announced last fall that it had hired Populous − a leading architectural firm led by former Nittany Lion and NFL linebacker Scott Radecic − to design the project. Improvements include adding more than 50 suite and loge boxes and thousands of club seats and reconstructing the press box, all on the West side of the stadium.

Construction will pause during the ensuing two football seasons.

The project received overwhelming support Tuesday despite the continued vocal dissent from Penn State board member Barry Fenchak, an alumni-elected trustee. (He and Anthony Lubrano voted against the project).

Fenchak has expressed his disapproval of the plan, saying that he believes the renovations, at this scope, are unaffordable. In a piece published on his website, Fenchak contends that the project would dramatically increase Penn State Athletics' debt − to about $877 million − and that Penn State doesn't possess the adequate revenue streams, including donation power, to pay for it.

This will be Beaver Stadium's third renovation since 2000 and would not, according to Kraft, drastically cut seating capacity. The 2001 expansion added about 12,000 seats, raising capacity to 107,282. A 2011 renovation slightly lowered capacity to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Beaver Stadium, Penn State football approved for mass renovations