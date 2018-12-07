It's official: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday against the Rams originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Sunday night's matchup against the Rams presents the biggest test to date for the 2018 Bears. Fortunately, they will have their No. 1 quarterback for that test.

Friday, Matt Nagy said that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday against Los Angeles. The 24-year-old signal-caller missed the Bears' previous two games after injuring his shoulder Nov. 18 against the Vikings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mitch Trubisky practiced in full for the third consecutive day. He's starting Sunday. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 7, 2018

Nagy said that Trubisky looked good despite the extended absence from game action.

Matt Nagy says Mitch Trubisky looked good in practice this week. Conditioning was good, velocity on throws was good. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 7, 2018

The Bears went 1-1 in Trubisky's absence, beating the Lions on Thanksgiving Day before falling to the Giants in overtime on Sunday. The original assumption was that Trubisky would just miss the Lions game, which came about 85 hours after the Bears' win on Sunday Night Football against the Vikings.

Despite having the next nine days off, though, Trubisky was unable to play against New York on Sunday. The Bears nearly won in his absence, forcing overtime with a late 10-point spurt in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

However, backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who performed admirably against the Lions, struggled against the Giants. Daniel threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the 30-27 loss.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears and stream the ‘Football Aftershow' easily on your device.