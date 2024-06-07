Official | Bayer Leverkusen signs Rennes centre-back Jeanuël Belocian

Bayer Leverkusen have officially announced the signing of Rennes centre-back Jeanuël Belocian (19). The promising 19-year-old Rennes youth product has put pen to paper over a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions. Belocian, who can play as a CB or a left-back, is the first signing of the summer transfer window for Xabi Alonso’s side. The Ligue 1 club is set to pocket a €15m transfer fee for Jeanuël Belocian, a decent return on investment for a youth product who played 39 games with Les Rouge et Noir in three seasons.

Jeanuël Belocian was also set to enter his final contract year with Rennes, so the timing of Leverkusen’s approaches suited all parties. Although he’s still young and raw, Belocian’s ball-carrying abilities and involvement in build-up play seem to have caught the eye of the Bundesliga champions. He is expected to provide competition to Piero Hincapié on the left side of Leverkusen’s back three. Belocian will wear the #44 jersey with Bayer Leverkusen.

“Jeanuël Belocian is a great talent but already has a lot of experience at the highest level in France. He has the ability to pass well and also has outstanding athleticism“, said Bayer 04 sporting director Simon Rolfes. “There has been contact with Bayer 04 for a long time. It’s simply incredible for me to be able to join the German double winners“, added Belocian.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval