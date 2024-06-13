Official | Bayer Leverkusen sign Aleix Garcia from Girona

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of Aleix Garcia from Girona.

The Bundesliga champions have paid a reported €18m for the Spanish international.

“I’ve been thrilled that a club like this has done so much to get me. Now I definitely want to fulfil all the expectations of me and make my contribution to this team and the club in continuing to be successful,” said Garcia.

B04 sporting director Simon Rolfes added: “Aleix Garcia is a player with outstanding strategic ability, his passing is extremely accurate and he plays with great vision from holding midfield.”

Garcia played over 40 times in all competitions for Girona last season, who themselves had a campaign to remember. The Catalonian club finished third in La Liga on 81 points.

Bayer were first interested in Garcia back in May but picked up their pursuit of the 26-year-old this week.

Bienvenido Aleix Garcia! 🇪🇸✍️



The 26-year-old midfielder signs a contract under the cross until 2029! Vamooooos! 😍#Bayer04 #Werkself @97_aleix pic.twitter.com/Vr8mrDrocg — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 13, 2024

Leverkusen see Garcia as an excellent alternative to Xhaka due to his passing ability and ability to avoid the press. From a sporting perspective, this would help reduce the game time of Xhaka, who played 50 games across all competitions last season.

GGFN | Jamie Allen