Official: Baroni Takes Over as New Lazio Head Coach

Lazio have officially announced the appointment of new head coach Marco Baroni, who has taken over following Igor Tudor’s resignation.

The Croatian coach arrived in the Italian capital back in March following Maurizio Sarri’s unexpected exit and did fairly well in the dugout, securing a Europa League spot with a seventh-place finish in Serie A.

Tudor did not see eye to eye with Lazio president Claudio Lotito and Sporting Director Angelo Fabiani, prompting him to resign last week, forcing the club to quickly find a replacement ahead of the pre-season.

As confirmed by the club, Baroni has now taken over as the new head coach of Lazio, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract, worth around €1.3 million net per season plus €200,000 in add-ons, linked to victory in the Coppa Italia and qualifying for the Champions League.

The Italian coach impressed during his year with Hellas Verona and has already started planning out the Summer Transfer Market with Lotito and Fabiani.