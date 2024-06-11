Official: Barella signs new Inter contract to 2029

Inter have officially extended their contract with midfielder Nicolò Barella until June 2029, reportedly becoming the highest-paid Italian in Serie A.

Multiple sources claim the agreement had already been reached back in January during their successful run in the new expanded Italian Super Cup.

It was formally announced this evening with a statement on the club website, just before he begins the EURO 2024 campaign with Italy.

The reports suggested that they had delayed it by a few days because Barella just became a father again to son Romeo, the fourth child and first boy.

Barella becomes highest-paid Italian in Serie A

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the new deal is worth €6.5m per season plus add-ons to reach €7m per year.

This is an increase on his previous contract, which had a salary of €5m per season.

It puts Barella ahead of Inter teammate Alessandro Bastoni on €5.5m per year and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa on €5m to become the highest-paid Italian in Serie A.

The 27-year-old first joined Inter in 2019 from his hometown club Cagliari, on loan for €12m with obligation to buy for a further €32.5m a year later.