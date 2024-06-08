Official Barella injury report ahead of Italy’s Euro 2024 debut

Italy confirm Nicolò Barella’s recovery is progressing well, but the Inter star will continue working separately and will rejoin the group on the pitch in the coming days.

The FIGC released an official statement on injured Italy star Barella on Saturday afternoon.

Barella, 27, had undergone medical tests in the morning to check on a mild muscle injury that had forced him to the sidelines in an international friendly against Turkey on Tuesday.

“The footballer Nicolò Barella carried out diagnostic tests this morning that showed the expected progress in recovery from muscle fatigue suffered in recent days,” FIGC said in a statement.

“Therefore, the player will continue the work program, in view of being reintegrated into the group in the coming days.”

More to follow