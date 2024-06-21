Official: Barcelona starlet signs new contract

La Liga giants Barcelona have on Friday announced a contract renewal for a highly-regarded up-and-coming member of the club’s youth ranks.

The player in question? Marc Casadó.

Midfielder Casadó, for his part, has been plying his trade on Barcelona’s books since all the way back in 2016.

And, across this time, the Spanish youth international has gone on to establish himself as a recognisable figure amongst all of a Blaugrana persuasion.

Casadó is the current captain of Rafa Márquez’s high-flying Barca Atlètic, who find themselves a solitary victory away from promotion to the 2nd tier of Spanish football.

Not only that, but he acted as a regular feature in the matchday setup of first-team boss Xavi over the course of the last two seasons, giving rise to a pair of appearances in each of La Liga and the Champions League in 2023/24.

Word stemming from the media of late that the Camp Nou brass had begun work towards tying their midfield gem down to fresh terms, in turn, came as little surprise.

And, as alluded to above, this week, such negotiations have officially borne fruit.

As per a statement across Barcelona’s website and social media platforms, Casadó has renewed his terms with the club through the summer of 2028:

Conor Laird | GSFN