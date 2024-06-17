Official: Barcelona star Jules Kounde starts for France vs Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

As France get set to kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 journey in Dusseldorf soon, Didier Deschamps has unveiled the starting lineup that will face Austria in a little while.

Jules Kounde, the only representative of FC Barcelona in the France squad, starts for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners.

Much like most of his stint at Barça, Kounde slots in at right-back for Les Bleus, which does not come as a major surprise considering that Deschamps has more often than not used him in that role.

It will be interesting to see how the Frenchman fares in the position and whether that influences Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s decision to use Kounde as a centre-back from next season.

Two former Barcelona stars in the form of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele also start for France against Austria, along with a former academy trainee in Marcus Thuram.

Real Madrid’s new signing Kylian Mbappe leads the team as the captain.