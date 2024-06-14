Official: Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan starts for Germany vs Scotland | UEFA Euro 2024

With the UEFA Euro 2024 set to kick off in under an hour with a clash between Germany and Scotland, the former have announced their starting lineup for the match.

Germany, the hosts of the tournament, will lock horns with Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich and a Barcelona star features in their lineup.

Indeed, veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been named in the starting XI, with the Barcelona star even set to captain Die Mannschaft.

Gundogan partners Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos in the centre of the park for the Euro hosts.

While Gundogan features, his Barça teammate, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, finds himself warming the bench with manager Julian Nagelsmann making it clear that Manuel Neuer is his preferred option in goal.

Barcelona transfer target for 2025 – Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen – also features in the starting XI for Germany.