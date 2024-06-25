Official: Barcelona Atletic manager Rafa Marquez signs new contract until 2025

Barcelona’s youth team coach, Rafa Marquez, has committed to another year with the club, extending his contract until 2025.

This decision was finalized shortly after the team played in the promotion playoff final for the Second Division, showcasing the club’s faith in Marquez’s abilities and achievements.

“FC Barcelona and Rafa Marquez reached an agreement to renew the Mexican coach’s contract for one more season. In this way, Marquez will continue to lead the Barça Atlètic bench, at least, until June 30, 2025,” read a statement from the club.

Marquez is now set to complete his third year leading Barcelona’s subsidiary team. His tenure so far has been marked by exceptional performance, a fact proudly acknowledged by the club’s board of directors.

The club has not only expressed its satisfaction with Marquez’s work but also made an official announcement regarding his contract extension, reflecting the high regard in which he is held.

The decision process began immediately after the match in Cordoba. Marquez had an initial conversation with Joan Soler, the club’s director, and Jordi Casals, the president of Barça Atlètic.

Later that night, at the team’s hotel, he had another crucial meeting with Jose Ramon Alexanko, the director of youth football, and his associate Toni Hernández. These discussions were pivotal in persuading Marquez to continue his journey with the club.