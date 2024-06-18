Official: Barcelona’s 2024/25 La Liga fixture list announced

While the 2023/24 La Liga campaign might have come to a conclusion less than a month ago, the schedule for the 2023/24 campaign has already been made public.

The new campaign will kick off on August 18, 2024, and will go on until May 25, 2025.

And, Barcelona will kick off their season with an away fixture against Valencia, before facing Athletic club at home and Rayo Vallecano away in the subsequent gameweeks.

Meanwhile, the biggest matches of the La Liga season, the two El Clasicos, will be played out on October 27 (Matchweek 11) at the Santiago Bernabeu, and on 11 May, 2025, hopefully at the renewed Spotify Camp Nou.

🔴 Es 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: ¡Lo tenemos!



Este es el 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗼 de la 𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝟮𝟰/𝟮𝟱 de Primera División.



📲 Descarga y consulta el PDF con las 3️⃣8️⃣ jornadas del campeonato:https://t.co/WbcfQNfY5K#SorteoPrimeraDivisión pic.twitter.com/4N9XbWozDf — RFEF (@rfef) June 18, 2024

A week before the first Clasico, Barça are scheduled to play Sevilla in a tough assignment while they could face one of Real Oviedo or RCD Espanyol a week later.

Intriguingly, the Blaugrana will be facing one of Oviedo or Espanyol again after the second El Clasico in La Liga.

The Catalan giants take on Atletico Madrid on December 22 at home (Matchweek 18) while they visit the Civitas Metropolitano on March 16 (Matchweek 28).

Their last game of the campaign will also be played away from home, against Athletic Club.

Barcelona will be embarking on a new journey under new manager Hansi Flick this season. Having finished second behind Real Madrid last season, they will be eager to bounce back strongly.