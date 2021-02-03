Sunday’s Super Bowl 55 matchup between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host the smallest attendance in Super Bowl history – 25,000 people – as well as 30,000 cutouts. The 25,000 is an increase over the 22,500 the NFL previously stated would be permitted. All fans will be given masks and hand sanitizer when entering the stadium and will be required to wear masks throughout the game.

Among the 25,000 in attendance will be several thousand – approximately 7,500 – vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL.

Playing in front of fans will be nothing new for both the Chiefs and Buccaneers, as both teams hosted fans throughout the 2020 season.

In Week 12, when the Buccaneers hosted the Chiefs, a KC 27-24 victory, there were 15,950 fans in attendance. That was the last time the Buccaneers lost this season (they have won 7 straight games since then to reach the Super Bowl).

RELATED: Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

RELATED: Super Bowl 2021 uniforms – Will the Buccaneers wear their white jerseys at home?

Be sure to follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores, and more!

Official Attendance for Super Bowl 2021 expected to be 25,000 fans… and 30,000 cutouts originally appeared on NBCSports.com