Official: Atalanta purchase De Ketelaere from Milan

Atalanta have officially confirmed the definitive transfer of Charles De Ketelaere from Milan, activating his buy option.

The 23-year-old Belgian forward failed to impress in his debut season in Italy after joining the Rossoneri from Club Brugge, managing just one assist across 40 appearances, but he found a new lease of life in Bergamo under Gian Piero Gasperini.

De Ketelaere shined for Atalanta, playing a crucial role in their Europa League triumph and top four finish in Serie A, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 50 matches, restoring his stocks after a difficult season with Milan.

Atalanta sign De Ketelaere

As confirmed today, Atalanta have activated the buy option attached to De Ketelaere’s loan deal from Milan, picking up the forward on a definitive transfer following the terms agreed last summer.

The Bergamo outfit paid €3m for the 23-year-old’s loan and will now pay a further €22m plus €2m in add-ons to make his stay permanent, with a 10% future resale clause included. The club tried but failed to secure a discount from the Rossoneri, who held firm on their position.