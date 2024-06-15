Official: Atalanta confirm permanent signing of De Ketelaere from Milan

This morning, Atalanta confirmed that Charles de Ketelaere has joined the club permanently following his loan spell from AC Milan.

The Belgian’s arrival was the big news of the mercato two summers ago, but it is fair to say that he failed to hit the ground running for Milan. Given the pressures of his arrival, though, it could be suggested that this was to be expected with his age and the step up in the league.

Therefore, it was deemed that a loan move would be the correct step forward for his development, and Atalanta took a chance, and it is fair to say it has paid off.

Under Gian Piero Gasperini, the Belgian attacker has looked reborn, with a newfound confidence, something that was missing at Milan and something he has admitted in the past. However, the Bergamo club got the player who shone in the Belgian league, not the timid attacker who struggled in his debut season in Italy.

Included in the loan deal was an option to buy De Ketelaere permanently, and today, Atalanta have confirmed that they have taken the option, as expected, on their website, and their statement reads as follows:

“Atalanta BC are pleased to announce that the option to fully acquire the registration rights of footballer Charles De Ketelaere has been exercised.

“The Belgian striker fully met expectations during his loan spell with the Nerazzurri, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 50 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions (Serie A TIM, UEFA Europa League and Coppa Italia Frecciarossa) in the 2023/24 season.

“The Percassi and Pagliuca families and the whole Club are delighted with Charles’ stay and wish him all the best – both personally and as a player – as he continues his sporting career in Bergamo.”

Whilst it is frustrating that the Diavolo did not see the same attacker that La Dea saw, it means their summer budget has already been boosted.