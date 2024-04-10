IT’S OFFICIAL! Arkansas announces John Calipari as new head men’s basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas officially announced on Wednesday morning that John Calipari is the Hogs new head men’s basketball coach.

In a release sent by the University, Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek said,

“By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball,” Yurachek said. “A national championship coach, a four-time national coach of the year and one of the nation’s top recruiters, Coach Cal has consistently demonstrated his ability to attract outstanding talent and build championship teams within the Southeastern Conference and position his programs among the best in the nation.

“As I visited with Coach Calipari during this process, he acknowledged the tremendous opportunity we have at the University of Arkansas to attract and retain top players and compete for championships. He understands the deep passion of the Razorback Nation and has experienced the tremendous home court advantage of Bud Walton Arena. I have no doubt that under Coach Calipari’s leadership and with the collective support of all those who love the Hogs, Razorback Basketball will continue to maintain its national prominence within college basketball.”

Calipari is set to be introduced as Arkansas’ 14th head men’s basketball coach at a press conference at 6 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

The former Kentucky coach announced he was stepping away from the Wildcats program after 15 years on Tuesday afternoon in a video posted to ‘X.’

The news of him being a frontrunner for the job broke late Sunday night by Fox16 Sports Director Wess Moore.

Calipari won a National Championship with Kentucky back in 2012, was named Naismith College Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

This last season with the Wildcats, he guided them to 23-10 overall record and 13-5 in the SEC, and an NCAA Tournament berth. In the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky fell in the first round in Oakland.

He takes the reigns of the program from Eric Musselman, who was hired by USC to be their new head men’s basketball coach on April 4th.

