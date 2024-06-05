OFFICIAL | Antonio Conte joins Napoli

Serie A giants Napoli have now signed manager Antonio Conte, who arrives many months after his spell at Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte had initially rejected Napoli, who had then been on the verge of sacking Rudi Garcia. But they kept tabs on the Italian and have now finally sealed the deal, with the Italian promised several things in his new role at the Maradona, owing to good relations with club CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Conte has signed a three-year deal at the Partenopei and the total package of the move is upto €60 million, which Napoli have to pay over the duration of the contract.

Conte was in Rome yesterday and at night, a video emerged of him after a meeting with De Laurentiis. It has already been reported that Conte will have a control over transfers and he wants to keep both Giovanni di Lorenzo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the club. His journey has now begun.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN