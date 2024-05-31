Official: Angeliño joins Roma on permanent deal from Leipzig

Angeliño’s permanent deal to Roma from Leipzig has been made official by the Giallorossi club.

In an official statement posted on their website, Roma announced the purchase of the Spanish fullback.

“AS Roma is pleased to announce the permanent signing of Angelino from Leipzig.

Having joined the Giallorossi on loan in the winter transfer market window, the Spanish left-back – born in 1997 – stood out as one of the key players in the second part of the season, totaling 20 appearances between Serie A and the Europa League.

Appreciating the player’s qualities both on and off the pitch, the club decided to exercise the option to buy him outright.”