OFFICIAL: AFC Leopards contract Tom Juma for six months

The former Muhoroni Youth coach had initially arrived at The Den to serve as assistant coach to the fired Dorian Marin

Tom Juma has been contracted to handle AFC Leopards until the end of the season, Goal can authoritatively reveal.

The former Muhoroni Youth coach had initially arrived at The Den to serve as assistant coach to Dorian Marin but was later elevated to caretaker role after the Romanian was shown the exit door.

Club chairman Dan Mule has confirmed the new development. "Yes the team is under him, (Juma), for the time being and he will be in charge of the team until the end of the season or more depending with his performance.

"Stability of the team is the thing that matters most, and if we continue changing the technical bench each and every time there will be no consistency. He is an experienced coach and we believe he has everything to take us forward."

Juma's first league assignment will be against Kariobangi Sharks, who are unbeaten in their last eight matches, collecting sixteen points in the process as compared to AFC Leopards, who have managed just three points from the same number of matches.

Last weekend, the Big Cats recorded biggest win in GOtv Shield history after downing Dera FC 15-1 in the round of 64.