Official: AC Milan Women goalkeeper Laura Giuliani signs new contract

AC Milan Women’s goalkeeper Laura Giuliani has signed a new contract with the team that should see her stay until at least 2026.

As was announced by AC Milan Women on Instagram, the goalkeeper will be between the sticks for another two seasons after cementing herself as one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper signed for Milan from Juventus in 2021 and she has been the main goalkeeper for the Rossoneri ever since. Before that, she played for Como 2000, Gutersloh 2009, Herforder SV, FC Koln and SC Freiburg.

Milan have been operating beneath the level they would expect in recent seasons but Giuliani has been one of the very few consistently high-quality performers under Maurizio Ganz and then Davide Corti.

A new coach is expected to arrive during the summer and it is hard to imagine that they will play with anyone else in goal other than Giuliani.

She has also been a consistent performer for the Italy Women’s National Team despite there being a very strong crop of goalkeepers in the Italy set-up right now.

Milan also recently secured a new contract for Scottish midfielder Christy Grimshaw who has been out for a lot of the season with a very serious knee injury.