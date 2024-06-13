Official: AC Milan announce Paulo Fonseca as new head coach

AC Milan have officially announced Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach, putting the speculation to an end. The appointment was confirmed in conjunction with today’s big press conference ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Fonseca’s arrival had been more or less certain for a few weeks now, but fans had to wait until today for the official announcement. The Portuguese manager has signed a contract with the club and after Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed it during the press conference, Milan also published a statement.

“AC Milan can confirm that Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Men’s First Team. The Portuguese coach joins the Club on a three-year contract,” the statement read.

The fans can finally start focusing on the upcoming season, following intense weeks of speculation, and it will be very interesting to see what the management has in store. Fonscea might not have been the most exciting manager available, but he fits the bill for Milan’s overall strategy.

Milan will start the pre-season in early July and Fonseca will have a tour in the United States to get to know most of his players. In other words, there should be enough time to have a solid foundation for the start of the season.