Official: AC Milan announce 2024-25 season ticket campaign – all the details

AC Milan have announced that their season ticket campaign for the 2024-25 season will begin from tomorrow, through a series of different sale windows.

After a period of waiting for details on season tickets, the club have officially communicated the plans for the upcoming season, with the sale windows as follows:

➤ 12 June to 26 June: 2023-24 season ticket holders will be able to renew in their current seat.

➤ 28 June to 30 June: 2023-24 season ticket holders will be able to confirm their seat (if still available) or change their seat/sector from those available for sale.

➤ 1 July to 3 July: Those registered on the Waiting List from the last season ticket campaign will have exclusive access to this phase with a price list dedicated to them.

➤ 5 July onwards: The free sale phase begins, also open to new subscribers, if there are any remaining.

The season ticket is valid for 19 Serie A matches and the sectors not included in the price list do not include season tickets, i.e. the hospitality areas.

The Classic season ticket includes:

➤ Guaranteed best price compared to the purchase of single match tickets

➤ Access to the dedicated sales phase for cup competitions

➤ Unlimited name change (transfer)

➤ Dedicated discounts (10% discount on Merchandising at all Milan Stores; reduction on Museum entry Mondo Milan at €15)

➤ Reduced prices for Family, Under 25 and Senior/Over 65

The Club 1899 subscription includes:

➤ Advantageous price compared to the purchase of the single match hospitality package

➤ VIP seat

➤ Food and beverage service

➤ Exclusive experiences

➤ Access to the dedicated sales phase for cup competittions

➤ Unlimited name changes (transfer)

➤ Dedicated discounts (10% discount on the Merchandising at all Milan Stores; reduced admission to the Mondo Milan Museum at €15)

Family offer

For each full price season ticket it is possible – in the same sector – to purchase under 16 and under 6 season tickets at a reduced price, combined with one or more full season tickets.

The adult’s season ticket will be transferable, while children’s season tickets cannot be subject to a name change. Purchase not available online, but only in physical stores.

Under 25 offer

Convenient subscription formulas are available at Primo Arancio Laterale (first tier orange) and Primo Verde (first tier green) for young people under 25. Offer available at all physical and online sales points.

Senior offer

For those born before January 1, 1960, it is possible to get the most comfortable seats in the stadium (Primo Arancio Laterale and Orange Seats) at extremely affordable prices. Offer available at all physical and online stores.

Milan ranked second for average home attendance in 2023-24, so they will be hoping to take the crown back from Inter next season.