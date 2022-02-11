It’s official: Aaron Rodgers wins fourth MVP award

Aaron Rodgers was wrong about the “woke mob” not voting for him for MVP because of his COVID-19 stance. He was right Thursday morning when he held up four fingers on the golf course, indicating a fourth MVP award.

It became official Thursday night at NFL Honors when Rodgers was announced as the winner of the award, beating out Tom Brady. Rodgers received 39 votes to Brady’s 10 and Cooper Kupp‘s one.

Only Peyton Manning, with five, has won more MVP awards than Rodgers, who also won in 2011, 2014, 2020.

Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history with consecutive MVP awards, joining Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Manning.

It was a given Rodgers was going to win the award after the All-Pro results were announced. Rodgers received 34 votes as the All-Pro quarterback and Brady got 16. The same media members vote for both awards.

Despite Bruce Arians’ conviction that it would be a “travesty” for Brady not to win his third MVP award, Rodgers deserved it. He led the Packers to the best record in the NFL with 13 wins. He completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and a league-leading 111.9 passer rating.

The question now becomes: Will he return to Green Bay for a chance to tie Manning with a fifth MVP award next season?

