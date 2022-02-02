Official: 4-star CB Khamari Terrell signs with Oregon Ducks

National signing day started early for the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday, making it official with 4-star CB Khamari Terrell by officially signing him to the 2022 recruiting class.

Terrell, the No. 43 CB in the recruiting class, committed to the Ducks last Friday, kicking off what was a historic recruiting weekend for Oregon where some of the top prospects in the nation were in Eugene to see the campus and meet the new coaching staff.

Terrell stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, and chose the Ducks over the Baylor Bears. Oregon is now adding the 4-star prospect to a cornerback position that, before this recruiting class, needed some additions going forward. With just Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges having experience on the roster, they will now add Terrell, along with 4-star CB Jahlil Florence and 4-star CB Jalil Tucker.

Neither Florence nor Tucker are signed with the Ducks just yet, but that will likely happen on Wednesday as more recruitments pour in for Dan Lanning and his staff.

