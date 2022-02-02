Official: 4-star CB Jahlil Florence signs with Oregon Ducks

One of the biggest wins of Dan Lanning’s young recruiting career with the Oregon Ducks has now been made official. 4-star CB Jahlil Florence signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, bringing him to Eugene and completing the recruiting win over the USC Trojans.

Related

Why Jahlil Florence's commitment is such a massive win for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

Florence, who was the No. 1 unsigned CB in the 2022 class, committed to the Ducks over the Trojans on Monday afternoon. Florence was previously committed to the Ducks, but reopened his recruitment after the departure of Mario Cristobal.

Rated as the No. 11 CB in the entire class, Florence projects to be an instant impact player on the Oregon roster, where he can immediately provide some depth to the defensive backfield and potentially see a lot of the field as a true freshman. He will be joined by high school teammate Jalil Tucker, and fellow 4-star CB Khamari Terrell, who also signed on Wednesday morning.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List