Official: 3-star OL Kawika Rodgers signs with Oregon Ducks

One of the best players in the state of Hawaii is coming to the pacific northwest, with 3-star offensive lineman Kawika Rodgers signing his national letter of intent with the Oregon Ducks.

Rodgers, who stands at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, is the No. 3 rated player in the state of Hawaii and is coming off of a state championship win at Kapaa High School.

Oregon has two offensive line commitments in the class of 2022, as Rogers joins December signee and California product Michael Wooten (6-foot-6, 290 pounds). There is a hope that they will also be able to add 5-star OT Josh Conerly when he announces his decision in March, but it is too early to know at this point.

Regardless, Rodgers is a great depth addition to an Oregon offensive line that returns most of their starters from the 2021 season.

