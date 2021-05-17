2021 playoffs bracket set
Which matchup could be the most entertaining? Are there some surprise teams that could pull off a stunner?
Which matchup could be the most entertaining? Are there some surprise teams that could pull off a stunner?
With Saturday’s win over the Hornets, the Knicks can still finish as high as fourth in the Eastern Conference. A big factor in where the they end up is Saturday’s game between the Bucks and Heat, though New York still has a game of its own on Sunday against the Celtics.
The New York Knicks snag the number 4 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and will face off agains the number 5 seed Atlanta Hawks.
Draymond Green joins GameTime following the Warriors win over the Grizzlies to clinch the #8 seed.
Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.
What's more, every sizable crash or correction in history has proved to be a buying opportunity for patient investors. It could be argued that none of the FAANG stocks is a better value right now than social media kingpin Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). It's not often you'll find a stock with a 20% or greater sustainable growth rate that has a forward price-to-earnings ratio that's pretty much on par with the S&P 500.
Yara Shahidi has me like: .
Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.
Spring practices are done, so it's time to take a fresh look at the Top 25 teams in college football with the start of the season three months away.
Four adults and two young boars pursued a woman carrying groceries from the supermarket to her car in Rome, Italy on Thursday.
While Americans are demanding action from its leaders, the Republican party is back to its obstructionist shenanigans.
It does everything right, has proven to be lethal from long range and enters the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed. Can Utah be stopped?
An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin concludes that both doses seem equally safe and effective for preventing additional heart problems and strokes. “Patients basically decided for themselves” what they wanted to take because they bought the aspirin on their own, said Dr. Salim Virani, a cardiologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston who had no role in the study. Aspirin helps prevent blood clots, but it’s not recommended for healthy people who have not yet developed heart disease because it carries a risk of bleeding.
The picturesque seaside community of Point Roberts in Washington relies heavily on Canadian tourists and travelers to bring business to the community. The pandemic has caused many businesses in the community to close. Kris Van Cleave has the story.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
Call Beneil Dariush's post-fight interview cringe-worthy if you want, but he got Elon Musk's attention.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya were in negotiations for a fight until UFC president Dana White vetoed it.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.