2021 playoffs bracket set

Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.