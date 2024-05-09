Officer's 'once in lifetime' photo with footballers

Ipswich Town's Wes Burns, Cam Burgess and Kieffer Moore (on the bus) took a selfie with PC Redmond (on the grass, left), PC Hardy (centre) and PC Hudson (right) while they held the trophy [Will Hudson/Suffolk Police]

A police officer took a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to have a fun selfie taken with Ipswich Town players during the Premier League parade.

PC Will Hudson, of Suffolk Police's roads and armed policing team, was tasked with following the celebratory parade on Monday.

While in Christchurch Park, he managed to strike up a conversation with player Wes Burns and "lobbed my phone up to him" on the bus.

He said it was a moment he would "cherish for the rest of his career".

Will Hudson said he made memories he would cherish [Will Hudson]

Describing the weekend that saw Town promoted to the Premier League, after beating Huddersfield on Saturday, Mr Hudson said: "It was quite a special day and quite unique - a really brilliant weekend.

"Behind the uniform I'm quite an avid Ipswich Town supporter.

"I've had a season ticket for 15 years now and luckily in this role I've been able to go to quite a few of the games in a work capacity as well."

It is estimated 55,000 fans attended Ipswich Town's Premier League promotion party on Monday [Gareth Fuller/PA Wire]

On Monday he followed the parade into Christchurch Park where team speeches were being given to fans.

While standing in the cordoned off arena where the buses parked, he managed to speak to Welshman Burns.

"I thought I'm going to take this opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and ask him for a quick photo," the officer said.

"I lobbed my phone up to him at the top deck of the bus and to his side was Kieffer Moore and Cam Burgess, who wanted to wear my hat.

"So up my hat went as a frisbee."

He said the moment was "definitely" a big perk of his job.

"It's something I'll definitely keep with me for the rest of my career," he added.

Ipswich Town gave speeches to fans following a bus parade on Monday [Chris Radburn/PA Wire]

