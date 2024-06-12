Advertisement

Officer uses taser on fan who ran onto GABP field, did backflip at Reds-Guardians game

dave clark, cincinnati enquirer
A fan who ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park during the 9th inning of Tuesday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians did a backflip in front of a police officer, before the officer used a taser on the fan.

The fan wore a throwback Johnny Bench jersey and ran into the outfield, and appeared to say something to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman. The fan did a backflip next to the officer, then ran away from the officer. When the officer pursued the fan and deployed the taser, the fan fell to the ground.

A police officer tases a Cincinnati Reds fan after the fan ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park
