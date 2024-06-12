Officer uses taser on fan who ran onto GABP field, did backflip at Reds-Guardians game

A fan who ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park during the 9th inning of Tuesday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians did a backflip in front of a police officer, before the officer used a taser on the fan.

The fan wore a throwback Johnny Bench jersey and ran into the outfield, and appeared to say something to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman. The fan did a backflip next to the officer, then ran away from the officer. When the officer pursued the fan and deployed the taser, the fan fell to the ground.

A police officer tases a Cincinnati Reds fan after the fan ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park

Social media reactions to the incident, including video via Twitter/X:

A fan in Cincinnati ran onto the field, did a backflip, then immediately got tased



(via @Dylang_2001) pic.twitter.com/5SJvVjl4ee — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 12, 2024

FAN ON THE FIELD IN CINCINNATI



pic.twitter.com/yY85C1UyXu — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 12, 2024

Little extra participant in the ⬇️ of the 9th at GABP tonight but Cincinnati’s Finest had it under control - after the back flip though…@Reds #DontTaseMeBro pic.twitter.com/EnAo6VN1MC — 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐋 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@JaredLMiller) June 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Officer uses taser on fan who did backflip on GABP field at Reds' game