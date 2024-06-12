Officer uses taser on fan who ran onto GABP field, did backflip at Reds-Guardians game
A fan who ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park during the 9th inning of Tuesday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians did a backflip in front of a police officer, before the officer used a taser on the fan.
The fan wore a throwback Johnny Bench jersey and ran into the outfield, and appeared to say something to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman. The fan did a backflip next to the officer, then ran away from the officer. When the officer pursued the fan and deployed the taser, the fan fell to the ground.
Social media reactions to the incident, including video via Twitter/X:
Performance of the night, taser action is crazy work #reds #guardians pic.twitter.com/NHhLJMR5fb
— Chase Younts (@YountsChase32) June 12, 2024
A fan in Cincinnati ran onto the field, did a backflip, then immediately got tased
(via @Dylang_2001) pic.twitter.com/5SJvVjl4ee
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 12, 2024
FAN ON THE FIELD IN CINCINNATI
pic.twitter.com/yY85C1UyXu
— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 12, 2024
Little extra participant in the ⬇️ of the 9th at GABP tonight but Cincinnati’s Finest had it under control - after the back flip though…@Reds #DontTaseMeBro pic.twitter.com/EnAo6VN1MC
— 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐋 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@JaredLMiller) June 12, 2024
LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Officer uses taser on fan who did backflip on GABP field at Reds' game