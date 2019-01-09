Officer who pulled Adrian Peterson over for speeding joked she wouldn't have if the Redskins were winning

The Virginia state trooper who ticketed Adrian Peterson for speeding in November joked on Tuesday that she wouldn’t have done so if the Redskins were winning. (AP/Mark Zaleski)

The Virginia State Police officer who pulled over and ticketed Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson for speeding in November joked in court on Tuesday that she wouldn’t have done so if the Redskins had been playing better.

Peterson was ticketed for going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Nov. 27, and had the charge reduced simply to speeding from a misdemeanor reckless driving charge on Tuesday. Anyone in Virginia stopped for going more than 20 mph over the speed limit can be charged with reckless driving.

At the time of the incident, the Redskins were 6-5. They finished the season 7-9, missing the postseason for the third straight year.

“If the Redskins were winning, I wouldn’t have written a ticket,” trooper K.M. Freeman joked to a bailiff during recess at court on Tuesday, just before Peterson’s case was called, via USA Today.

Peterson was not in court, instead represented by an attorney, and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

The 33-year-old running back ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns for the Redskins this season — his first with the team. He also became the oldest running back to record a 1,000-yard season in more than 30 years.

He is set to become a free agent this offseason, though has said he hopes to play again for the Redskins next year.

