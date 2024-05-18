Officer involved in incident that led to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest ‘did not have body cam footage turned on’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said there isn’t any body camera footage of the incident involving Scottie Scheffler and Louisville Metropolitan Police Detective Bryan Gillis on Friday morning that led to the world No. 1’s arrest ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

“The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident,” Greenberg said. “We will release footage that we have … to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler.”

Greenberg wasn’t certain whether Det. Gillis was wearing a body cam at the time of the incident, but did note that “fixed camera” footage from across the street will be released in the coming days. The mayor declined to comment on whether or not there have been discussions about dismissing any charges against Scheffler.

“Right now, the case is in the hands of our county attorney, and I will let the legal process play out,” said Greenberg.

Scheffler, 27, is facing the following four charges: Assault in the second degree of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. His arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 21.

Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET, released from custody at 8:40 a.m. ET and arrived at Valhalla Golf Club at 9:15 a.m. ET. According to a PGA of America source on site, Scheffler was personally escorted to the club by an owner of Valhalla and made his 10:08 a.m. ET tee time by less than an hour. The two-time major champion then shot a 5-under 66 to move into T-4 on the leaderboard at 9 under.

After his round, Scheffler called the incident a “big misunderstanding,” but the Louisville Metro Police Department begs to differ.

The arrest citation, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, claimed that Det. Gillis was dressed in his full LMPD uniform and was wearing a reflective rain jacket when he stopped Scheffler and attempted to give him instructions. The report claims Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward,” dragged Det. Gillis to the ground, injured him and damaged his uniform pants “beyond repair.” Det. Gillis was taken to the hospital for further treatment after he allegedly suffered pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee.

The incident occurred after a man, John Mills of Crestwood, Kentucky, was involved in a fatal accident with a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. ET on the road that leads to Valhalla Golf Club. Mills was working security for this week’s championship.

