Officer hurt during Nuggets parade to throw first pitch at Rockies home opener

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge is throwing the first pitch at the Rockies home opener Friday. This comes less than a year after having his left leg partially amputated.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but yes, I have been practicing,” Dodge said. “It’s going to be as simple as I can. There’s not going to be any fastballs, curve balls.”

In June, Dodge got trapped under a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets championship parade. Since then, he has undergone eight surgeries and received a prosthetic leg.

“I truly in my mind was starting my rehab, even with the truck on top of me,” Dodge said. “It has been an incredibly difficult road: eight surgeries, pain like you can’t describe, huge setbacks from a number of different things, but even with all those I’ve just tried to keep that positive attitude.”

Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge

That positive attitude paid off. In February, Dodge said he was cleared to return to work with Denver SWAT.

“I’m basically doing everything that the team would be expected to do operationally, I’m just doing it at a training level right now,” he said.

He found purpose through his injury and said he hopes to inspire others dealing with adversity.

“With a good support system, with a belief that you can do it and putting in the work, you can accomplish some great things, even through tragedy,” he said.

Pregame ceremonies for the Rockies home opener begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The game starts at 2:10 p.m.

