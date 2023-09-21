Officer: Chris Jones' return to Chiefs is bad news for Bears

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The group start off by asking the question, "What the heck is going on in Chicago?" There's a lot of drama to come out of the Chicago Bears organization lately, and we're starting to wonder what's really going on. The trio also cover the Patrick Mahomes contract, the Nick Chubb injury and Deshaun Watson's future as a Cleveland Brown. Later, the hosts dive into buying or selling sound bites from press conferences from this week. They kick things off with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley on their 0-2 start, Garrett Wilson on whether or not the New York Jets locker room is with QB Zach Wilson and Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-2 start. Next, they react to Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his faith in his team, Matt Eberflus on the Bears' 12-game losing streak and Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos' early offensive communication issues.