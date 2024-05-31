Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler: 'Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants'

The police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler before the second round of the PGA Championship again offered his version of events.

Louisville Metro Police Detective Bryan Gillis issued a statement to Louisville TV station WAVE where he discussed many things, including the status of his $80 pants that he says were ruined after being dragged by Scheffler's vehicle as he tried to enter Valhalla Golf Course.

Prosecutors initially charged Scheffler second-degree assault of a police officer (a Class C felony), third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, which are misdemeanors.

Those charges were dropped this week.

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

However, Gillis maintains he was injured by Scheffler's vehicle.

“To be clear, I was drug by the car, I went to the ground, and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrists,” Gillis said in a statement. “I’m going to recover from it, and it will be OK. This is the extent of my commentary on the incident.”

In the incident report for the arrest, Gillis said he was dressed in full LMPD uniform and a reflective rain jacket, stopped Scheffler, and attempted to give him instructions, but the subject "refused to comply and accelerated forward," dragging the officer to the ground, damaging his uniform pants, valued at approximately $80, "beyond repair."

“Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants. To those concerned, they were indeed ruined. But Scottie, it’s all good. I never would’ve guessed I’d have the most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this. Take care and be safe," Gillis said in a statement.

Both Gillis and Scheffler expressed condolences for the family of John Mills, the volunteer who was killed by a shuttle bus that caused the traffic problem, leading to Scheffler's arrest.

“As I stated previously, this was an unfortunate misunderstanding. I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same," Scheffler said on Instagram. "Police officers have a difficult job, and I hold them in high regard. This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation.

“I appreciate the support during the past two weeks and want to again encourage everyone to remember the real tragedy of May 17. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with John Mills and his family, and I hope to personally offer my condolences now that the case is over. May John rest in peace.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler releases statement