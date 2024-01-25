'Offertunity Bowl' gives Arizona high school football players late recruiting exposure

A who's who of former high school and college football coaches are helping a group of Arizona high school seniors, whose recruiting hasn't worked out like they wanted, and leading them on Saturday in the first Offertunity Bowl.

That's not a typo. It's an opportunity to get an offer late in the recruiting game as the Feb. 7 Signing Day gets closer.

The game against California seniors will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa University in Surprise.

Former Glendale Cactus coach Larry Fetkenhier is Team Arizona's head coach. His offensive coordinator is former long-time college offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who lives in Scottsdale and helps young quarterbacks. Former Scottsdale Saguaro coach John Sanders and former Chandler Hamilton coach Steve Belles are part of the staff, Fetkenhier said.

That's 11 state championships among the former head coaches: Belles had five, Sanders four and Fetkenhier two.

Because the AIA won't allow current Arizona high school coaches to be part of an all-star game like this, former coaches got involved to lead the Arizona team.

Coaching the defense

Former Saguaro defensive coordinator Jim Camarillo, who was a part of 12 state championship football teams, is coordinating the Arizona team for this first bowl game that helps give seniors last-hour exposure to college coaches.

"Coaching, it's OK periodically," Fetkenhier said. "At a few schools, I'll talk to the kids. This thing popped up. Jim Camarillo called and asked if I wanted to be the head coach. I don't want to just stand there and wave to the crowd. I want to function."

Saguaro quarterback Mason Bray (14) throws the ball against Red Mountain during their 6A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Among the seniors participating are Saguaro quarterback Mason Bray, Apollo quarterback/athlete Trey Smith, Apollo wide receiver/defensive back Kamarion Bell, Lakeside Blue Ridge wide receiver David Simmons and Northwest Christian quarterback Evan Tarasenko.

After his long, successful Cactus coaching career ended, Fetkenhier six years ago moved into a retirement community in north Peoria, did some traveling and played on a softball team.

"When you retire, you need a filler," Fetkenhier said. "It scared me when I retired. What's going to happen? I concluded I needed a filler.

"It's great living here. You reach a point you need to find a filler in your life. I don't like golfing enough to do that. People say, 'Travel every day.' That's BS. Working out is part of a filler. I had to tweak how I live."

All-star kids, with an all-star coaching staff

Fetkenhier mentioned his staff, saying, "They're coaching their butts off. It's amazing."

"I sent a text to them, saying, 'I can see why you guys won so many rings,'" Fetkenhier said.

This game is for anybody who does not have a Division I scholarship offer. He has to be an NCAA predictor, Fetkenhier said, meaning they would qualify for entry into a school. He said more than 100 kids registered.

"It's important this game represents Arizona," Fetkenhier said. "We've got Tucson and it spreads to Hopi. That's a positive thing.

"The other thing I'm getting out of this, the kids are really good kids. Their reaction is, 'Yes sir, no sir.' I'm rejuvenated by the youth of America."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Offertunity Bowl' helps Arizona HS football player recruiting