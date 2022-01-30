Offers list at DL/EDGE illustrates Brent Venables and Oklahoma’s commitment to transformation up front

Since being officially introduced as Oklahoma’s head football coach on Dec. 6, Brent Venables and his staff have sent out at least 25 offers to edge and defensive line talent spanning the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.

Oklahoma will need to replace its top three sacks and tackles for loss producers from the 2021 season: outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. The three announced ahead of OU’s bowl game versus Oregon their intentions to declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

Venables quickly offered and signed Deerfield Beach High School (Florida) defensive lineman Alton Tarber. Then, OU added Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu and Tulane defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson from the transfer portal. That pair combined for 77 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2021.

The Sooners were one of the final choices for Missouri transfer defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, too, before he chose LSU. OU has offers to 2022 defensive linemen and edge prospects Gracen Halton, Kevonte Henry, Ahmad Moten and R. Mason Thomas.

Halton, Henry, Moten and Thomas all have predictions from a variety of reporters to wind up signing with Oklahoma next week.

247Sports’ Parker Thune submitted a crystal-ball prediction for Halton to Oklahoma several days before Halton decommitted from Oregon. Since then, multiple 247Sports reporters have jumped on board with Halton ending up at OU.

Henry is a Michigan commit and listed as an edge by 247Sports, but the Sooners offered him on Dec. 29, and he visited Oklahoma on Jan. 14. On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons updated his prediction for Henry from Michigan to Oklahoma. It’s worth noting 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins flipped his prediction for Henry from Michigan to Arizona several days ago, so that’s a conflicting prediction.

Moten was offered by OU on Dec. 7. Thune submitted a crystal-ball prediction for Oklahoma on Dec. 19, and 247Sports’ Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins put in a crystal-ball prediction for Moten to Oklahoma last week.

Story continues

Thomas earned an Oklahoma offer on Jan. 12. Thune flipped his prediction for Thomas from Iowa State to Oklahoma on Dec. 19.

Whether or not Oklahoma lands all of these prospects, it seems safe to assume the Sooners are adding at least a couple of prospects on national signing day. All of this is just in the 2022 class to potentially go along with defensive line signee Cedric Roberts.

In the 2023 class, Oklahoma has sent out offers to 13 recruits listed as either defensive linemen or edge players since Venables was hired. That list comprises Rueben Bain, Vic Burley, Kelby Collins, Enow-M’beleke Etta, Keldric Faulk, Derion Gullette, Bai Jobe, Kayden McDonald, Xzavier McLeod, Jaquavious Russaw, Desmond Umeozulu, Colton Vasek and A’mauri Washington.

In the 2024 class, the Sooners have sent out four offers to defensive linemen since Venables’ hiring. The 2024 list comprises T.A. Cunningham, Hevin Brown-Shuler, Nigel Smith II and a re-offer to David Stone.

What does all of this mean? For starters, it indicates Venables and his staff knew they needed an infusion of proven collegiate starters, Johnson and Laulu, out of the transfer portal to help offset the losses of Bonitto, Thomas and Winfrey.

After that, it’s a clear indication of two things: Venables understands a move to the SEC means Oklahoma needs to address its depth up front defensively. It also shows a belief that Oklahoma’s foundation moving forward needs to start in the trenches defensively.

It’s probably worth pointing out that a couple of these prospects listed as edge players could end up playing linebacker. Still, the message has been sent loudly and clearly.

Now and into the future, it starts at Oklahoma along the defensive front.

