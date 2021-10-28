What offers have come in for Davison Igbinosun since he re-opened his recruitment?

Since de-committing from Rutgers football on October 5, Davison Igbinosun has seen his recruitment take off. Four more offers have come in for the recently minted four-star defensive back.

The No. 1 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports, Igbinosun has seen his stock rise in recent weeks as he puts together an impressive senior season. His recent bump to four stars didn’t hurt his status either.

It is believed that Rutgers is still in the mix for Igbinosun as well as programs such as Ole Miss and Tennessee. He recently took a visit to Tennesee and it is believed that they are a major factor in his recruitment and might well be in the lead.

Rutgers recently tried to make a splash in his recruitment, with head coach Greg Schiano using a helicopter to visit the player at a recent game.

Other top programs such as Boston College, Notre Dame and Pitt are believed to not be a factor at this point.

Four programs have offered Igbinosun since he opened up his recruitment earlier this month. A look at what programs have recently joined his recruitment and what it means for one of the top remaining uncommitted players in New Jersey.

Nebraska on October 12

Nebraska became the first program to offer Igbinosun after his decision to re-open his commitment. The Big Ten program has steadily offered players from New Jersey in recent years but hasn’t pulled in many highly-ranked players during that time.

Louisville on October 22

Louisville, like Nebraska, has upped their presence in New Jersey in recent years as in-state program Rutgers has struggled in the Big Ten over the last five seasons. But with the return of Greg Schiano as head coach at Rutgers, the recruiting landscape has certainly changed. Louisville recently offered Igbinosun and could be looking to create a foothold in New Jersey once again.

Kentucky on October 22

It was a big day for Igbinosun a week ago as Louisville was joined by their in-state rival Kentucky (both programs offered on the same day). Will be interesting to see if the allure of the SEC results in Igbinosun looking closely at UK.

Iowa on October 28

With a program that currently checks in at No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, the latest program to offer Igbinosun, Iowa will likely have the four-star intrigued. Their track record of putting defensive backs in the NFL won’t hurt either.

