New offer from Rutgers football goes out to Jermaine Kinsler

Bergen Catholic standout Jermaine Kinsler was offered by Rutgers on Saturday.

A 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher, Kinsler transferred to Bergen Catholic this offseason from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Florida). He has been offered by Boston College, Florida, Liberty Miami and USF among other programs.

He is a member of the 2026 class.

The offer came on Saturday night following Rutgers football’s 52-3 win over Wagner. It was a strong effort from the Scarlet Knights, who limited a solid Wagner offense to just 106 yards of total offense.

Rutgers is fourth on the season in the Big Ten in both points allowed and yards allowed.

Kinsler tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Saturday evening::

Kinsler is very strong off the edge, using his length well.

Bergen Catholic was strong on Saturday, improving to 5-1 following a thorough win over No. 2 DePaul.

Since a loss at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida), Bergen Catholic has won three straight games.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire