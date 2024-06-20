'An offer I couldn't turn down' - Spittal 'buzzing' at Hearts move

Blair Spittal is determined to replicate his sparkling Motherwell form in a Hearts shirt and says he was sold on the move after "one conversation with the manager".

The 28-year-old midfielder has become Hearts' third summer recruit after his Motherwell contract expired.

"I’m buzzing and absolutely delighted to be joining such a massive club," Spittal told Hearts TV.

“It’s been in the background for the last couple of months so to finally be here is a good feeling.

"The position that I play in is one that’s judged by the numbers. Last season was a productive one for myself and it’s one that I’m looking to carry on.

"This is a club that keeps moving forward and it was an offer I couldn’t turn down to come here.

"I’ve experienced a lot in football, with a few ups and downs along the way. I feel as though I’ve really matured over the last couple of years, and I think my performances have shown that."